Movate Acquires Prescience for AI Transformation

In a notable move, Movate, a global digital technology services provider, has announced the acquisition of Prescience, an esteemed firm specializing in AI, data science, and advanced analytics. The acquisition represents a key step in Movate's strategy to deeply integrate artificial intelligence into its service framework.

The integration combines Movate's strengths in AI, generative AI, and intelligent automation with Prescience's prowess in data science. By doing so, the two companies aim to create scalable, enterprise-level AI solutions, enhancing Movate's ability to offer data-driven services across various industries.

This acquisition not only boosts Movate's footprint in high-growth sectors but also allows it to cater to a larger client base through Prescience's established portfolio. According to Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, this synergy enables the delivery of intelligent services that yield real-time ROI in a rapidly evolving data-centric economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)