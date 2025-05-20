Left Menu

Movate, a digital technology services provider, has acquired Prescience, a firm specializing in AI and data science. This acquisition aims to integrate AI into Movate's services, enhancing enterprise solutions and increasing ROI. Movate will incorporate Prescience’s operations to expand its industry impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:36 IST
Movate Acquires Prescience for AI Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable move, Movate, a global digital technology services provider, has announced the acquisition of Prescience, an esteemed firm specializing in AI, data science, and advanced analytics. The acquisition represents a key step in Movate's strategy to deeply integrate artificial intelligence into its service framework.

The integration combines Movate's strengths in AI, generative AI, and intelligent automation with Prescience's prowess in data science. By doing so, the two companies aim to create scalable, enterprise-level AI solutions, enhancing Movate's ability to offer data-driven services across various industries.

This acquisition not only boosts Movate's footprint in high-growth sectors but also allows it to cater to a larger client base through Prescience's established portfolio. According to Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, this synergy enables the delivery of intelligent services that yield real-time ROI in a rapidly evolving data-centric economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

