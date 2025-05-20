Noom Navigates FDA Directives with New Compounded Semaglutide Offerings
Noom introduces smaller doses of compounded semaglutide, adjusting to FDA's stricter regulations on drug compounding. The telehealth company aims to meet the demand for cost-effective weight-loss solutions while adhering to U.S. law. Future adjustments hinge on ongoing FDA evaluations of complex drug compounds.
Noom has unveiled a new program offering smaller, compounded doses of Wegovy's active ingredient, semaglutide, aiming to align with U.S. FDA regulations. The initiative targets patients seeking affordable and personalized weight-loss solutions amid the agency's crackdown on mass drug compounding.
The popularity of micro-dosing these high-demand drugs stems from their expense and side effects. Noom provides a cost-effective alternative, with a starting price of $149 for the first month, compared to $349 for name-brand versions. This move follows FDA's declaration ending drug shortages, potentially affecting future compounding permissions.
As telehealth companies pivot to stay viable, Noom's strategy includes working within regulatory boundaries. The company supports personalized dosing approaches, anticipating further adjustments as FDA reviews on drug complexity continue. Noom maintains it will adhere to legal standards while providing patient-focused care.
