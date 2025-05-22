Left Menu

Truecaller Unveils Masthead: A Paradigm Shift in Mobile Advertising

Truecaller introduces the Masthead, a novel ad format on its caller ID screen, offering brands 100% share of voice. This innovation provides high-visibility, clutter-free advertising with advanced targeting. Brands like Amazon Prime and Havells have tested it, achieving exceptional reach and viewability, positioning it as a breakthrough in mobile advertising.

Updated: 22-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:32 IST
Truecaller, the global leader in communications, has launched the Truecaller Masthead, a revolutionary advertising format designed for the primary caller ID screen. This move positions brands at a prime location, offering them unmatched visibility during daily user interactions with their mobile phones.

The Masthead format ensures brands can communicate their message without competition, presenting a clean and engaging canvas for storytelling. Utilizing formats such as dynamic GIFs and Rich HTML, advertisers can match the format to their brand's voice, while leveraging Truecaller's advanced targeting capabilities for precise audience engagement.

High-profile brands like Amazon Prime and Havells have already tested the Masthead, reporting impressive results with up to 90% viewability. Hemant Arora, VP of Global Ads Business at Truecaller, emphasized the platform's dedication to delivering trust and clarity, making it an exclusive and effective space amidst the decline of traditional ad formats.

