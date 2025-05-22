DRDO Chief Kamat Backs Private Ammo Industry Growth

On Thursday, DRDO chief Samir V Kamat paid a visit to the Solar Group's ammunition facility in Nagpur to pledge support for the burgeoning industry. A source revealed Kamat was briefed on the production of missiles, rockets, drones, and other armaments at their Bazargaon unit.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which has partnered with Solar Group on defense technologies, including explosives, sees considerable potential in this collaboration, according to the source.

Kamat emphasized the significance of the private sector in advancing ammunition production capabilities. He interacted with Solar Group officials, seeking to grasp the industry's governmental expectations and reassuring support for their initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)