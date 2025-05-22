Left Menu

DRDO Chief Kamat Backs Private Ammo Industry Growth

DRDO head Samir V Kamat visited Nagpur's Solar Group, discussing support for private ammo production. He was briefed on missiles, rockets, and drones at their facility. DRDO collaborates with Solar Group on defense tech, and Kamat expressed optimism about private sector capabilities, assuring governmental support.

Updated: 22-05-2025 17:41 IST
On Thursday, DRDO chief Samir V Kamat paid a visit to the Solar Group's ammunition facility in Nagpur to pledge support for the burgeoning industry. A source revealed Kamat was briefed on the production of missiles, rockets, drones, and other armaments at their Bazargaon unit.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which has partnered with Solar Group on defense technologies, including explosives, sees considerable potential in this collaboration, according to the source.

Kamat emphasized the significance of the private sector in advancing ammunition production capabilities. He interacted with Solar Group officials, seeking to grasp the industry's governmental expectations and reassuring support for their initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

