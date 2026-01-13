L3Harris Rockets Toward IPO with Pentagon's Billion-Dollar Boost
L3Harris Technologies plans to spin off its rocket motor business for a 2026 IPO, with a $1 billion investment from the U.S. government. This unprecedented direct-to-supplier partnership is part of a broader Acquisition Transformation Strategy, but the deal may face scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest.
The U.S. government is making a landmark $1 billion investment in L3Harris Technologies' rocket motor division, setting the stage for a significant initial public offering (IPO) in 2026. This bold move ensures a reliable supply chain of motors crucial for missiles like Tomahawks and Patriot interceptors.
This investment is part of a broader U.S. government strategy that includes equity stakes in key sectors, such as the defense and tech industries. The arrangement, unique for its direct-to-supplier nature, has sparked debate over potential conflicts of interest, as the Pentagon gains a significant stake in L3Harris.
The initiative aims to streamline costs with the department's new Acquisition Transformation Strategy. While L3Harris retains majority control of the spun-off unit, the transaction's structure—combining government securities and IPO—could provoke regulatory scrutiny as it alters competitive dynamics within the defense industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Czech Republic's New Government Faces Confidence Test
Haryana Government Bans Outdated Terms for SCs and STs
Haryana Government Enforces Ban on Outdated Terminology for SCs and STs
Haryana Government Enforces Language Change for SCs and STs
Maharashtra Government Halts Early Payouts Amid Election Directives