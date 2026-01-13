L3Harris Rockets Toward IPO with Pentagon's Billion-Dollar Boost

The U.S. government is making a landmark $1 billion investment in L3Harris Technologies' rocket motor division, setting the stage for a significant initial public offering (IPO) in 2026. This bold move ensures a reliable supply chain of motors crucial for missiles like Tomahawks and Patriot interceptors.

This investment is part of a broader U.S. government strategy that includes equity stakes in key sectors, such as the defense and tech industries. The arrangement, unique for its direct-to-supplier nature, has sparked debate over potential conflicts of interest, as the Pentagon gains a significant stake in L3Harris.

The initiative aims to streamline costs with the department's new Acquisition Transformation Strategy. While L3Harris retains majority control of the spun-off unit, the transaction's structure—combining government securities and IPO—could provoke regulatory scrutiny as it alters competitive dynamics within the defense industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)