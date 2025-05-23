Wall Street Tumbles Amid New Tariff Threats

On Friday, Wall Street experienced a notable drop at the opening after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed imposing 50% tariffs on the European Union. This announcement sent ripples across the stock market, prompting immediate investor reactions.

Notably, Apple's stock took a hit as Trump cautioned the tech giant about potential tariffs if it continues producing phones outside the United States. This warning added pressure to Apple's shares, contributing to the market's overall decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed a sharp fall, dropping 333.4 points, or 0.80%, to 41525.7 at opening. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 dipped 60.1 points, or 1.03%, to 5781.89, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 303.4 points, or 1.60%, settling at 18622.38 as the trading day commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)