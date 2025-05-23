Left Menu

Wall Street Tumbles Amid New Tariff Threats

Wall Street opened lower on Friday following President Trump's suggested 50% tariffs on the EU. Apple shares declined after Trump stated the company could face tariffs if it doesn't manufacture phones in the U.S. Major indices, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, all fell significantly at the opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Wall Street experienced a notable drop at the opening after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed imposing 50% tariffs on the European Union. This announcement sent ripples across the stock market, prompting immediate investor reactions.

Notably, Apple's stock took a hit as Trump cautioned the tech giant about potential tariffs if it continues producing phones outside the United States. This warning added pressure to Apple's shares, contributing to the market's overall decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed a sharp fall, dropping 333.4 points, or 0.80%, to 41525.7 at opening. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 dipped 60.1 points, or 1.03%, to 5781.89, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 303.4 points, or 1.60%, settling at 18622.38 as the trading day commenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

