The 'iPhone in America' Dilemma: Trump's Manufacturing Challenge

President Donald Trump's ambition to manufacture Apple's iconic iPhone domestically faces a battery of legal and economic challenges, industry experts warned on Friday, citing the requirement for automated processes for tasks like inserting 'little screws.'

While Trump has threatened a steep 25% tariff on iPhones sold but not made in the U.S., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized the need for technology not yet available, a sentiment echoed by Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

Tariffs under current laws could inadvertently give advantages to competitors, undermining Trump's manufacturing goals. Experts caution that moving iPhone production stateside is a logistical challenge that could dramatically increase costs to consumers.

