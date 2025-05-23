Left Menu

The 'iPhone in America' Dilemma: Trump's Manufacturing Challenge

President Trump's proposal to manufacture Apple's iPhone in the U.S. encounters legal hurdles. Economic experts note that tariffs alone may not suffice for re-shoring production jobs as the technological requirements for automation aren't yet available. This shift could raise iPhone prices, impacting consumers negatively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's ambition to manufacture Apple's iconic iPhone domestically faces a battery of legal and economic challenges, industry experts warned on Friday, citing the requirement for automated processes for tasks like inserting 'little screws.'

While Trump has threatened a steep 25% tariff on iPhones sold but not made in the U.S., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized the need for technology not yet available, a sentiment echoed by Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

Tariffs under current laws could inadvertently give advantages to competitors, undermining Trump's manufacturing goals. Experts caution that moving iPhone production stateside is a logistical challenge that could dramatically increase costs to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

