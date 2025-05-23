The 'iPhone in America' Dilemma: Trump's Manufacturing Challenge
President Trump's proposal to manufacture Apple's iPhone in the U.S. encounters legal hurdles. Economic experts note that tariffs alone may not suffice for re-shoring production jobs as the technological requirements for automation aren't yet available. This shift could raise iPhone prices, impacting consumers negatively.
President Donald Trump's ambition to manufacture Apple's iconic iPhone domestically faces a battery of legal and economic challenges, industry experts warned on Friday, citing the requirement for automated processes for tasks like inserting 'little screws.'
While Trump has threatened a steep 25% tariff on iPhones sold but not made in the U.S., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized the need for technology not yet available, a sentiment echoed by Apple's CEO Tim Cook.
Tariffs under current laws could inadvertently give advantages to competitors, undermining Trump's manufacturing goals. Experts caution that moving iPhone production stateside is a logistical challenge that could dramatically increase costs to consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
