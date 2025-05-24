The Ultimate Guide to 2025’s Best Budget Smart TVs
The article highlights five exceptional smart TV models available under ₹1 lakh in 2025, offering premium features such as IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Atmos, and gaming-ready performance. Brands like Sony, TCL, LG, Samsung, and Hisense bring cutting-edge visuals and audio within budget, ensuring immersive entertainment experiences.
The smart TV market in 2025 is witnessing a revolution, offering budget-friendly options with premium features. Leading brands like Sony, TCL, LG, Samsung, and Hisense have unveiled models under ₹1 lakh, packing features that go beyond traditional viewing experiences.
These TVs offer cinema-quality visuals with technologies like Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and IMAX Enhanced. Sony's Bravia and TCL's Quantum Dot Mini LED models, among others, are setting new standards in picture quality and immersive sound, catering to both film enthusiasts and avid gamers.
The innovation in these smart TVs bridges technology and affordability, presenting models with features like Google TV integration, built-in AI, and smart home compatibility. With vibrant displays and smart ecosystems, consumers no longer need to overspend for top-tier entertainment experiences in their living rooms.
