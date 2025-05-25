Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs Mark the Start of French Open

The French Open kicked off with thrilling matches as top seeds advanced. Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina dominated their opponents. Rain interrupted play, but excitement and high-level tennis prevailed on the main courts at Roland Garros, setting the stage for an exhilarating tournament.

The opening day of the French Open unfolded with high drama and skill on display as top seeds demonstrated their prowess on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Despite a rain interruption, Aryna Sabalenka showcased her supremacy with a swift victory, Elina Svitolina eased past Zeynep Sonmez, and Zheng Qinwen outplayed Pavlyuchenkova to secure a spot in the second round.

While rain disrupted matches temporarily, key games continued on Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen, promising a riveting tournament filled with talent and ambition from players worldwide.

