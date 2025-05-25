Thrills and Triumphs Mark the Start of French Open

The opening day of the French Open unfolded with high drama and skill on display as top seeds demonstrated their prowess on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Despite a rain interruption, Aryna Sabalenka showcased her supremacy with a swift victory, Elina Svitolina eased past Zeynep Sonmez, and Zheng Qinwen outplayed Pavlyuchenkova to secure a spot in the second round.

While rain disrupted matches temporarily, key games continued on Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen, promising a riveting tournament filled with talent and ambition from players worldwide.