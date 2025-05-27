Bengaluru: A Rising Tech Powerhouse in the Global Arena

Bengaluru has emerged as one of the world's leading technology hubs, joining the elite circle of global tech powerhouses such as San Francisco, New York, and Tokyo. According to a report by real estate consultant CBRE, titled 'Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025', Bengaluru's tech workforce has crossed the 1 million mark, marking the city as a critical node in the global innovation landscape.

The report categorizes 115 markets into Powerhouse, Established, and Emerging based on tech talent dynamics. Bengaluru stands out in the Powerhouse category alongside cities like London and Beijing. The city's strategic depth in digital innovation and AI has been highlighted by Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE for the India, SEA, MEA regions, who noted Bengaluru's robust rise reflects India's diversified tech ecosystem.

Bengaluru's thriving startup ecosystem, bolstered by 28 unicorns and strong institutional support, has registered a 12% increase in tech employment from 2018 to 2023. This robust growth, coupled with significant investments in AI, data science, and engineering, underscores the city's competitive edge. In 2024 alone, Bengaluru attracted 140 venture capital deals worth USD 3.3 billion, including 34 in AI, positioning it as a beacon of digital transformation.

