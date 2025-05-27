Left Menu

Redefining Connectivity: A Constitutional Commitment

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urges telecom providers to view connectivity as a constitutional duty, prioritizing affordability, availability, and quality. He highlights India's rise to the 4th largest economy and suggests leveraging Bharatnet to expand broadband reach across villages, enhancing access in schools and hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:04 IST
Redefining Connectivity: A Constitutional Commitment
connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has called upon telecom providers to rethink their approach to connectivity, emphasizing it should not be treated merely as a commodity but as a constitutional responsibility. Addressing a key event, he highlighted the need to focus on affordability, availability, and accessibility, all while ensuring rapid data speeds.

Reflecting on India's economic growth, Scindia noted the country's ascent to becoming the world's 4th largest economy. He underscored the telecom sector's robust growth rate, with noteworthy advancements in the northeast, urging stakeholders to harness emerging technologies such as AI and IoT.

The minister emphasized the transformative National Broadband Mission, valued at Rs 1,39,000 crore, which aims to equip every village with robust broadband connectivity. This initiative seeks to bridge digital divides, ensuring connectivity to schools and hospitals, driving home the point that in this 'India's century,' data should empower every corner of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025