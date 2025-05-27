Redefining Connectivity: A Constitutional Commitment
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urges telecom providers to view connectivity as a constitutional duty, prioritizing affordability, availability, and quality. He highlights India's rise to the 4th largest economy and suggests leveraging Bharatnet to expand broadband reach across villages, enhancing access in schools and hospitals.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has called upon telecom providers to rethink their approach to connectivity, emphasizing it should not be treated merely as a commodity but as a constitutional responsibility. Addressing a key event, he highlighted the need to focus on affordability, availability, and accessibility, all while ensuring rapid data speeds.
Reflecting on India's economic growth, Scindia noted the country's ascent to becoming the world's 4th largest economy. He underscored the telecom sector's robust growth rate, with noteworthy advancements in the northeast, urging stakeholders to harness emerging technologies such as AI and IoT.
The minister emphasized the transformative National Broadband Mission, valued at Rs 1,39,000 crore, which aims to equip every village with robust broadband connectivity. This initiative seeks to bridge digital divides, ensuring connectivity to schools and hospitals, driving home the point that in this 'India's century,' data should empower every corner of the nation.
