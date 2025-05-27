In a fresh exchange over cybersecurity accusations, Chinese public security officials have implicated the Taiwanese government in a cyberattack on a technology firm. According to authorities from Guangdong province, the attack was orchestrated by an 'overseas hacker organisation' allegedly backed by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Taiwan's National Security Bureau fired back, accusing China's Communist Party (CPC) of wielding disinformation about these cyber incidents as a tool to divert global attention from its own cyber hacking activities. The standoff underscores the deepening rivalry between China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, and the island nation that asserts its own sovereignty.

While Xinhua news agency reports the hacking attempts were rudimentary, targeting multiple sectors in China, Taiwan claims the CPC has persistently engaged in cyber espionage and misinformation campaigns to destabilize its infrastructure. The ongoing cyber blame game further inflames the longstanding geopolitical divide between China and Taiwan.