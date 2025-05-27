Cyber Blame Game: China Accuses Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
Chinese authorities accused Taiwan's government of supporting a cyberattack on a technology company, while Taiwan countered by blaming China for spreading disinformation. This exchange highlights escalating tensions, with both parties accusing each other of cyber infractions. The situation exacerbates ongoing geopolitical friction between China and the independently governed Taiwan.
In a fresh exchange over cybersecurity accusations, Chinese public security officials have implicated the Taiwanese government in a cyberattack on a technology firm. According to authorities from Guangdong province, the attack was orchestrated by an 'overseas hacker organisation' allegedly backed by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Taiwan's National Security Bureau fired back, accusing China's Communist Party (CPC) of wielding disinformation about these cyber incidents as a tool to divert global attention from its own cyber hacking activities. The standoff underscores the deepening rivalry between China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, and the island nation that asserts its own sovereignty.
While Xinhua news agency reports the hacking attempts were rudimentary, targeting multiple sectors in China, Taiwan claims the CPC has persistently engaged in cyber espionage and misinformation campaigns to destabilize its infrastructure. The ongoing cyber blame game further inflames the longstanding geopolitical divide between China and Taiwan.
- READ MORE ON:
- cyberattack
- Taiwan
- China
- DPP
- CPC
- cybersecurity
- tensions
- geopolitical
- disinformation
- Xinhua
ALSO READ
Tensions Ease Along Indo-Pak Border: Life Resumes in Jaisalmer and Barmer
Rajasthan Border Districts' Blackout Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
Safe Return of Evacuees from Border States Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Rajasthan Minister Warns Pakistan Amid Rising Border Tensions
Tensions Rise as Iran-U.S. Negotiations on Nuclear Deal Resume