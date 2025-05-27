Left Menu

India Advances in Air Power: AMCA Fighter Jet Development Gets Green Light

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the execution model for India's advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA). The AMCA project aims to strengthen India's air capabilities by developing a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. The initiative involves cooperation between the Aeronautical Development Agency and industry partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:39 IST
India Advances in Air Power: AMCA Fighter Jet Development Gets Green Light
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's defense sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has sanctioned the 'execution model' for India's future-ready fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). This approval marks a pivotal step in India's quest for self-reliance in military aviation.

The AMCA project is set to revolutionize India's air power with its fifth-generation stealth capabilities. The Defense Ministry announced that the Aeronautical Development Agency would spearhead the project, collaborating with both private and public sector entities. This approach highlights a competitive spirit, offering opportunities for independent bidding or joint ventures within India's regulatory framework.

Amidst growing global competition, particularly from China's advanced fighter jets, India's commitment to the AMCA project underscores its strategic priority to enhance air power. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 15,000 crore, is seen as a vital component in building India's domestic aerospace ecosystem and ensuring long-term air defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025