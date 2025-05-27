India Advances in Air Power: AMCA Fighter Jet Development Gets Green Light

In a significant development for India's defense sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has sanctioned the 'execution model' for India's future-ready fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). This approval marks a pivotal step in India's quest for self-reliance in military aviation.

The AMCA project is set to revolutionize India's air power with its fifth-generation stealth capabilities. The Defense Ministry announced that the Aeronautical Development Agency would spearhead the project, collaborating with both private and public sector entities. This approach highlights a competitive spirit, offering opportunities for independent bidding or joint ventures within India's regulatory framework.

Amidst growing global competition, particularly from China's advanced fighter jets, India's commitment to the AMCA project underscores its strategic priority to enhance air power. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 15,000 crore, is seen as a vital component in building India's domestic aerospace ecosystem and ensuring long-term air defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)