Texas Tackles Age Verification in App Stores for Safer Digital Age
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law requiring Apple and Google's app stores to verify user ages, mandating parental consent for users under 18. The move, effective January 1, is part of a broader debate on regulating smartphone use by minors, with legal challenges anticipated on First Amendment grounds.
On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law mandating age verification for Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store users, positioning the state at the forefront of a national debate on regulating children's smartphone use. The law demands parental consent for app downloads or in-app purchases by anyone under 18, effective from January 1.
This move follows Utah's similar legislation earlier this year, with broader U.S. legislative efforts in play. Support for these measures is high, with a 2023 Pew Research poll showing significant American backing for parental consent on children's social media use. Concerns about social media's impact on children's mental health are echoed worldwide, with several countries exploring age restriction implementations.
The Texas legislation has garnered support and criticism alike. While platforms like Meta have applauded the law, tech giants Apple and Google have raised concerns over privacy and practicality. Legal experts anticipate challenges on First Amendment grounds, as the Chamber of Progress warns of potential restrictions on adult speech while attempting to regulate digital communication for minors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
