Strengthening Ties: India-US Tech Partnership Expansion

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington to enhance bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. The visit is part of efforts to build upon the India-US COMPACT launched in 2025, aiming to deepen tech and trade collaboration through strategic dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-05-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 08:09 IST
Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level discussions with US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington, focusing on bolstering cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. This meeting marks a move to strengthen India-US bilateral ties.

The visit, spanning from May 27-29, comes as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February 2025 trip to the US, which initiated the India-US COMPACT. This initiative aspires to catalyze opportunities in military partnership, commerce, and technology for the 21st century.

Discussions also touched on the early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue, a pivotal step aimed at deepening collaborative efforts in technology and trade, according to a post by the Indian Embassy on 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

