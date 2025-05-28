Strengthening Ties: India-US Tech Partnership Expansion
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington to enhance bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. The visit is part of efforts to build upon the India-US COMPACT launched in 2025, aiming to deepen tech and trade collaboration through strategic dialogue.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level discussions with US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington, focusing on bolstering cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. This meeting marks a move to strengthen India-US bilateral ties.
The visit, spanning from May 27-29, comes as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February 2025 trip to the US, which initiated the India-US COMPACT. This initiative aspires to catalyze opportunities in military partnership, commerce, and technology for the 21st century.
Discussions also touched on the early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue, a pivotal step aimed at deepening collaborative efforts in technology and trade, according to a post by the Indian Embassy on 'X'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament on India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Over Terror Strikes: A Parliamentary Briefing by Vikram Misri
Navigating Trade Tides: India-US Bilateral Trade Discussions
Trade Talks: Goyal Heads to the US for Bilateral Boost
Our long-standing position is that Kashmir issue has to be addressed bilaterally between India, Pak; that position has not changed: MEA.