Strengthening Ties: India-US Tech Partnership Expansion

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in high-level discussions with US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington, focusing on bolstering cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. This meeting marks a move to strengthen India-US bilateral ties.

The visit, spanning from May 27-29, comes as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February 2025 trip to the US, which initiated the India-US COMPACT. This initiative aspires to catalyze opportunities in military partnership, commerce, and technology for the 21st century.

Discussions also touched on the early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue, a pivotal step aimed at deepening collaborative efforts in technology and trade, according to a post by the Indian Embassy on 'X'.

