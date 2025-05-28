Surveillance Showdown: India’s New CCTV Security Rules

Global manufacturers of surveillance equipment are in a heated dispute with Indian regulators over new security regulations that require CCTV cameras to undergo testing in government labs.

The policy aims to bolster cybersecurity amidst concerns about Chinese surveillance capabilities, mandating all internet-connected CCTV models made since April to comply.

This strict regulation has stirred industry fears of supply chain disruptions and drawn criticism of protectionist policies, as many companies struggle to meet the requirements amidst insufficient testing infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)