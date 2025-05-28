Left Menu

Surveillance Showdown: India’s New CCTV Security Rules

India's new security policy for CCTV cameras mandates testing in government labs, sparking clashes with global manufacturers. The contentious rules aim to address cybersecurity concerns, especially with Chinese companies. The potential disruption threatens the industry's growth as approval process delays hinder commerce, prompting calls for more testing facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:02 IST
Global manufacturers of surveillance equipment are in a heated dispute with Indian regulators over new security regulations that require CCTV cameras to undergo testing in government labs.

The policy aims to bolster cybersecurity amidst concerns about Chinese surveillance capabilities, mandating all internet-connected CCTV models made since April to comply.

This strict regulation has stirred industry fears of supply chain disruptions and drawn criticism of protectionist policies, as many companies struggle to meet the requirements amidst insufficient testing infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

