Ather Energy and Infineon Partner to Revolutionize India's EV Landscape
Ather Energy and Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific have partnered to innovate in the electric vehicle sector, focusing on semiconductor advances for light electric vehicles. This collaboration aims to enhance vehicle safety, charging systems, and cost-efficiency, supporting India's booming EV market and its ambitious 2030 EV sales targets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has announced a strategic collaboration with global semiconductor firm Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific to drive innovation in India's EV sector.
The partnership, formalized in Seoul, will focus on enhancing semiconductor technology to bolster the efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness of light electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure.
Leveraging advanced technologies, Ather Energy aims to improve key systems, including vehicle safety and user experience, as part of India's target of achieving a 30% EV market share by 2030.
