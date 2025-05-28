Ather Energy and Infineon Partner to Revolutionize India's EV Landscape

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has announced a strategic collaboration with global semiconductor firm Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific to drive innovation in India's EV sector.

The partnership, formalized in Seoul, will focus on enhancing semiconductor technology to bolster the efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness of light electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure.

Leveraging advanced technologies, Ather Energy aims to improve key systems, including vehicle safety and user experience, as part of India's target of achieving a 30% EV market share by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)