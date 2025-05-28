Odisha Unveils AI Strategy 2025: Boosting Innovation and Job Opportunities
The government of Odisha, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approves the Odisha AI Policy, 2025, aiming to enhance governance, innovation, and socio-economic growth. The policy, coupled with raising the government job application age limit to 42, promotes AI industry development, strategic collaboration, and inclusivity in public services.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Cabinet, under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved the Odisha Artificial Intelligence Policy, 2025, in a significant move towards leveraging AI for state development. This strategic decision aims to bolster governance, drive innovation, and ensure comprehensive socio-economic growth within the region.
The policy, which emphasizes AI infrastructure, skills, energy, and regulatory frameworks, also outlines creating an Odisha AI Mission to coordinate AI initiatives. The blueprint aims to facilitate high-end computing, enable access to extensive datasets, and encourage industry-academia collaboration.
Additionally, the Cabinet raised the age limit for government job applications to 42 years, expanding opportunities for aspirants. Another key decision involved entering into a concession agreement with JSW Utkal Steel Limited to develop a captive jetty at Jatadhar Muhan, Jagatsinghpur.
ALSO READ
NZ Launches Major Overhaul to Fix Public Sector Infrastructure Failings
Australia’s Space Dependency: Urgent Need for Sovereign Satellite Infrastructure
GE Vernova India: Powering the Future with Rs 140 Crore Grid Infrastructure Investment
Solar Security Concerns: Undocumented Chinese Communication Devices Found in Renewable Infrastructure
Harpic Unveils a Revolutionary Innovation with Harpic DrainXpert - India’s Fastest Drain Cleaner for Kitchen Clogs*