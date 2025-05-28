Left Menu

Odisha Unveils AI Strategy 2025: Boosting Innovation and Job Opportunities

The government of Odisha, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approves the Odisha AI Policy, 2025, aiming to enhance governance, innovation, and socio-economic growth. The policy, coupled with raising the government job application age limit to 42, promotes AI industry development, strategic collaboration, and inclusivity in public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:09 IST
Odisha Unveils AI Strategy 2025: Boosting Innovation and Job Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Cabinet, under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved the Odisha Artificial Intelligence Policy, 2025, in a significant move towards leveraging AI for state development. This strategic decision aims to bolster governance, drive innovation, and ensure comprehensive socio-economic growth within the region.

The policy, which emphasizes AI infrastructure, skills, energy, and regulatory frameworks, also outlines creating an Odisha AI Mission to coordinate AI initiatives. The blueprint aims to facilitate high-end computing, enable access to extensive datasets, and encourage industry-academia collaboration.

Additionally, the Cabinet raised the age limit for government job applications to 42 years, expanding opportunities for aspirants. Another key decision involved entering into a concession agreement with JSW Utkal Steel Limited to develop a captive jetty at Jatadhar Muhan, Jagatsinghpur.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025