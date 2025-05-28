Odisha Unveils AI Strategy 2025: Boosting Innovation and Job Opportunities

Odisha's Cabinet, under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has approved the Odisha Artificial Intelligence Policy, 2025, in a significant move towards leveraging AI for state development. This strategic decision aims to bolster governance, drive innovation, and ensure comprehensive socio-economic growth within the region.

The policy, which emphasizes AI infrastructure, skills, energy, and regulatory frameworks, also outlines creating an Odisha AI Mission to coordinate AI initiatives. The blueprint aims to facilitate high-end computing, enable access to extensive datasets, and encourage industry-academia collaboration.

Additionally, the Cabinet raised the age limit for government job applications to 42 years, expanding opportunities for aspirants. Another key decision involved entering into a concession agreement with JSW Utkal Steel Limited to develop a captive jetty at Jatadhar Muhan, Jagatsinghpur.