ExportersIndia.com Revolutionizes B2B Communication with CRM@Weblink Launch

In a landmark move, ExportersIndia.com, a leading B2B marketplace in India, has announced the launch of its new platform, CRM@Weblink. The platform is an advanced customer relationship management system integrated with the WhatsApp Business API, positioning the company as an official channel partner of Meta.

The CRM@Weblink platform addresses inefficiencies in communication within the B2B sector, utilizing verified WhatsApp channels for secure exchanges. Designed for exporters, manufacturers, and SMEs, the platform centralizes lead management and automates follow-ups, ensuring real-time engagement and enhanced trust.

Gaurav Batra, Manager – Operations at ExportersIndia.com, emphasizes the platform's role in accelerating the lead conversion process. With features like real-time lead handling and Meta-verified messaging, CRM@Weblink aims to set a new benchmark for digital trade communication by reducing inefficiencies and boosting conversion rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)