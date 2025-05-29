Left Menu

ExportersIndia.com Revolutionizes B2B Communication with CRM@Weblink Launch

ExportersIndia.com unveils CRM@Weblink, a cutting-edge CRM platform leveraging WhatsApp Business API, to enhance communication in the B2B sector. Acting as Meta's channel partner, the platform tackles inefficient buyer-seller interactions, offering real-time messaging and lead management to boost conversion rates for exporters and SMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:22 IST
ExportersIndia.com Revolutionizes B2B Communication with CRM@Weblink Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, ExportersIndia.com, a leading B2B marketplace in India, has announced the launch of its new platform, CRM@Weblink. The platform is an advanced customer relationship management system integrated with the WhatsApp Business API, positioning the company as an official channel partner of Meta.

The CRM@Weblink platform addresses inefficiencies in communication within the B2B sector, utilizing verified WhatsApp channels for secure exchanges. Designed for exporters, manufacturers, and SMEs, the platform centralizes lead management and automates follow-ups, ensuring real-time engagement and enhanced trust.

Gaurav Batra, Manager – Operations at ExportersIndia.com, emphasizes the platform's role in accelerating the lead conversion process. With features like real-time lead handling and Meta-verified messaging, CRM@Weblink aims to set a new benchmark for digital trade communication by reducing inefficiencies and boosting conversion rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025