India Sets Stage for Major Telecom Spectrum Auction

The Indian government has engaged with the telecom regulator TRAI to acquire recommendations regarding the reserve price and procedural details for the auction of nine crucial spectrum bands. These bands, such as 800 MHz, 900 MHz, and 1800 MHz, are vital for mobile phone voice and data transmission.

TRAI has also been invited to provide fresh insights on bands like 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz, alongside the 600 MHz band, which failed to attract buyers in 2022 and was not included in the 2024 auctions. These consultations aim to reassess the viability and market readiness for auction.

Moreover, the government is considering recommendations for newly identified bands, such as 6,425-6,725 MHz and 7,025-7,125 MHz. This outreach forms part of broader preparations for a comprehensive spectrum auction that could reshape the country's telecom landscape.