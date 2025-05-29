Elon Musk's Empire Faces Forks in the Road: From White House Exit to Tesla's Trials

In a significant shift, Elon Musk has parted ways with the Trump administration, a development that is being watched closely by investors hopeful of changes within his business ventures. Musk's focus is now turning back to his empire, including Tesla and SpaceX, at a crucial time of challenges and opportunities.

Musk's relationship with former President Donald Trump had brought both benefits and controversies, with Tesla's stocks initially booming due to political support but later suffering due to declining sales and public disapproval of Musk's political alignments. His exit from Washington coincided with criticism of tax legislation and a promise to reduce political spending.

While SpaceX and Starlink remain dominant in their fields, Tesla faces fierce competition, particularly in the Chinese market, amid operational challenges and product saturation. Analysts suggest that Musk's leadership decisions in this critical period will determine the future trajectory of his empire and its standing in technology and automotive sectors.

