Left Menu

ValueLabs Ushers in Agentic Era with AI-Driven Outcome-Based Models

ValueLabs, a leader in Agentic AI Services, is transitioning from traditional Time & Materials contracts to outcome-based models for new clients. This shift leverages ValueLabs' AiDE® platform, focusing on measurable results and innovation. The strategy aims to enhance business impacts across sectors like Commerce and Healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:49 IST
ValueLabs Ushers in Agentic Era with AI-Driven Outcome-Based Models
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ValueLabs, renowned for its prowess in Agentic AI Services, announced a significant strategic shift that involves moving away from traditional Time & Materials contracts for new clients across global markets. The company is now embracing outcome-based delivery models.

This transformative approach utilizes ValueLabs' proprietary Enterprise OS platform—AiDE®—to ensure measurable business impacts and accelerated value realization. The shift is designed to align company incentives with client expectations, focusing on productivity-linked pricing and value-sharing agreements.

Arjun Rao, the Founder and Chairman of ValueLabs, emphasized that this era necessitates measurable outcomes and faster innovation. The CEO, Sam Alva, added that this model is a win-win, aligning commercial models to client success. ValueLabs' transition positions the company as a leader in outcome-aligned partnerships across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025