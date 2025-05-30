ValueLabs Ushers in Agentic Era with AI-Driven Outcome-Based Models
ValueLabs, a leader in Agentic AI Services, is transitioning from traditional Time & Materials contracts to outcome-based models for new clients. This shift leverages ValueLabs' AiDE® platform, focusing on measurable results and innovation. The strategy aims to enhance business impacts across sectors like Commerce and Healthcare.
ValueLabs, renowned for its prowess in Agentic AI Services, announced a significant strategic shift that involves moving away from traditional Time & Materials contracts for new clients across global markets. The company is now embracing outcome-based delivery models.
This transformative approach utilizes ValueLabs' proprietary Enterprise OS platform—AiDE®—to ensure measurable business impacts and accelerated value realization. The shift is designed to align company incentives with client expectations, focusing on productivity-linked pricing and value-sharing agreements.
Arjun Rao, the Founder and Chairman of ValueLabs, emphasized that this era necessitates measurable outcomes and faster innovation. The CEO, Sam Alva, added that this model is a win-win, aligning commercial models to client success. ValueLabs' transition positions the company as a leader in outcome-aligned partnerships across various industries.
