Google's Vertical Integration Strategy: A Tech Powerhouse in the Making

Canberra, May 30 (The Conversation) - Google has announced a groundbreaking step in its AI journey with the introduction of 'AI mode', set for U.S. release. This feature aims to transform Google's search into a conversational, expert-driven platform.

Vertical integration is key to Google's strategy, covering all aspects of AI from proprietary chips (TPUs) to extensive data collection. This approach allows Google to dominate the AI tech stack, raise market power, and potentially stifle competition.

As big tech like OpenAI and Amazon follow similar paths, concerns grow over power imbalances, reduced innovation, and lack of transparency. Technology regulation is lagging, widening the technology and regulatory gap, and fostering opaque practices, especially regarding data. The Conversation

