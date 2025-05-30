Left Menu

U.S. Retaliation Looms as Global Digital Tax Tensions Rise

The U.S. is poised to counter foreign digital service taxes targeting major American tech firms like Amazon and Alphabet through a new provision in a tax bill. The measure, which could generate $116 billion in a decade, aims to impose retaliatory taxes on countries with digital taxes on U.S. companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:34 IST
U.S. Retaliation Looms as Global Digital Tax Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government is poised to impose retaliatory taxes on countries that levy digital service taxes targeting large American technology firms. This provision, contained in a comprehensive tax bill currently under consideration by Congress, would empower the administration of former President Donald Trump to address what it sees as discriminatory taxation.

Congressman Ron Estes, one of the provision's architects, stated that foreign-based businesses should face taxation if their home countries impose such taxes on U.S. firms. With over 17 countries, particularly in Europe, enacting or planning such taxes on tech giants like Amazon and Alphabet, the issue has garnered bipartisan attention in Washington.

The tax bill has already passed the House of Representatives and is before the Senate. It could substantially alter international economic relations by listing countries with prejudicial taxes and imposing increased tax rates on their citizens and companies operating within the U.S., potentially affecting foreign investment flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025