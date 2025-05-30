German Inflation: A Slight Easing in May

Inflation in Germany experienced a slight easing in May, according to preliminary data released by the federal statistics office on Friday. The rate fell to 2.1%, narrowly missing the 2.0% forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Despite the slowdown, May's figure still represents a marginal decrease from April's year-on-year increase of 2.2% in consumer prices. This data is adjusted to align with figures across other European nations.

Analysts are closely watching these figures as they gauge the economic stability and potential implications for the European market as a whole.

