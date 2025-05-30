India Expands AI Ambitions with New Startups and Compute Power

In a major advancement of its AI ambitions, India has chosen three promising startups—Soket AI, Gan AI, and Gnani AI—to further develop indigenous artificial intelligence foundation models.

With the addition of 16,000 GPUs, the country's compute facilities have expanded, totaling 34,000 GPUs, a move expected to significantly boost AI research and capabilities.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the progress in India's AI Mission, focusing on democratizing technology and enabling a robust AI ecosystem designed to foster global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)