India Expands AI Ambitions with New Startups and Compute Power

India selects three startups to advance AI foundation models, enhancing infrastructure with 34,000 GPUs. The initiative supports localized AI solutions, promoting a comprehensive ecosystem. The government highlights aim for global competitiveness, linguistic diversity, and safe AI development, alongside hosting AI hackathons for cybercrime solutions.

Updated: 30-05-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major advancement of its AI ambitions, India has chosen three promising startups—Soket AI, Gan AI, and Gnani AI—to further develop indigenous artificial intelligence foundation models.

With the addition of 16,000 GPUs, the country's compute facilities have expanded, totaling 34,000 GPUs, a move expected to significantly boost AI research and capabilities.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the progress in India's AI Mission, focusing on democratizing technology and enabling a robust AI ecosystem designed to foster global competitiveness.

