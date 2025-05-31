Indian Army's Next-Gen Trials: A Leap in Defence Innovation

The Indian Army has commenced rigorous field trials of advanced defence systems under 'near-combat conditions,' officials announced. These evaluations integrate electronic warfare simulations to thoroughly assess the performance of cutting-edge technologies, underscoring efforts to bolster the Army's technological capabilities and operational readiness.

Key platforms under evaluation include Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM), and next-gen Electronic Warfare platforms. The trials are crucial in the Army's 'Decade of Transformation' strategy, aiming for rapid absorption and deployment of emerging technologies to address evolving battlefield needs.

The extensive demonstrations across notable locations such as Pokhran and Babina point to a significant engagement with domestic defence manufacturers, highlighting the synergy between the Indian Army and local industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)