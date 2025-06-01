Nominee Drama: Jared Isaacman's Abrupt Exit As NASA Administrator Pick

The White House unexpectedly pulled its nominee for NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, on Saturday, removing a close ally of Elon Musk from consideration. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new nominee soon, according to White House spokeswoman Liz Huston.

The sudden withdrawal surprised many in the space industry, with Isaacman's confirmation vote set to occur next week. Isaacman, a private astronaut and previous CEO of Shift4, was closely tied to SpaceX and had efficient plans for NASA's Mars exploration, but his nomination faced scrutiny in the Senate.

Another name being discussed is retired U.S. Air Force Lt. General Steven Kwast, a Trump supporter and advocate for the U.S. Space Force. The space agency has been at a crossroads, especially after new budget proposals threatening its existing programs, adding further complexity to Isaacman's departure.