Snowflake Expands R&D Footprint in India with AI Upskilling Initiative

Snowflake, a renowned enterprise artificial intelligence company, is planning to set up a research and development facility in India as part of its ambitious expansion plans, according to a senior official.

CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy emphasized the company's focus on establishing a strong R&D presence in Pune to support its operations globally and enhancing work with its US clients who have divisions in India.

Snowflake recently recorded significant revenue growth and is actively seeking tech collaborations with Indian firms to enhance data proficiency, partnering with notable entities such as LTIMindtree and TCS while also working with FutureSkills Prime to upskill 1 lakh professionals and students in AI and data technologies.

