Reddit Outage: A Digital Silence Shocks Thousands

Reddit experienced a significant outage, affecting over 26,000 users, as reported by Downdetector. The website, known for tracking service disruptions, reported the downtime at 2:34 p.m. ET. Despite the widespread impact, Reddit has not yet provided an official response to the incident.

Updated: 04-06-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:25 IST
Reddit, a major social media platform, faced a substantial service disruption affecting over 26,000 users on Tuesday. This unexpected outage was reported by downtime tracking site Downdetector.com.

According to Downdetector, the interruption was noted at 2:34 p.m. ET, with a total of 26,291 users reportedly impacted by the downtime. The number of affected users could potentially differ as the site compiles data from multiple sources.

In the aftermath of the disruption, efforts to reach Reddit for an official comment proved unsuccessful. The absence of a response leaves users and analysts questioning the cause and duration of this digital silence.

