Reddit Outage: A Digital Silence Shocks Thousands
Reddit experienced a significant outage, affecting over 26,000 users, as reported by Downdetector. The website, known for tracking service disruptions, reported the downtime at 2:34 p.m. ET. Despite the widespread impact, Reddit has not yet provided an official response to the incident.
Reddit, a major social media platform, faced a substantial service disruption affecting over 26,000 users on Tuesday. This unexpected outage was reported by downtime tracking site Downdetector.com.
According to Downdetector, the interruption was noted at 2:34 p.m. ET, with a total of 26,291 users reportedly impacted by the downtime. The number of affected users could potentially differ as the site compiles data from multiple sources.
In the aftermath of the disruption, efforts to reach Reddit for an official comment proved unsuccessful. The absence of a response leaves users and analysts questioning the cause and duration of this digital silence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- outage
- Downdetector
- service disruption
- social media
- users
- downtime
- comments
- tracking
- ET
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: Congress-BJP Clash over Social Media Controversy
Apprehended: Woman Caught in Social Media Impersonation Plot
Shiv Sena MP Criticizes BJP IT Cell's Social Media Tactics amidst Political Unity
Delhi HC asks Mitra to take down social media posts within 5 hours, says such abusive language not permissible in civilised society.
NHRC Investigates Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Posts