Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Roblox, a major player in the online gaming world, witnessed a substantial service disruption on Tuesday, impacting tens of thousands of its U.S. users.

Outage tracking site Downdetector registered 3,737 instances of user-reported issues by 7:56 p.m. ET, with the peak reaching over 107,000 reports. This tracking service compiles data from multiple sources to assess outages, but the actual number of affected users may be higher.

Roblox, renowned for offering users the ability to craft and explore virtual games and worlds, has yet to provide an official response or explanation for the outage that left many gamers in limbo.