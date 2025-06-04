Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.
Roblox experienced a significant outage affecting tens of thousands of users in the U.S. According to Downdetector, user reports of issues peaked at over 107,000. The widely popular gaming platform allows users to create and explore virtual experiences. Roblox has not yet commented on the disruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 05:47 IST
Roblox, a major player in the online gaming world, witnessed a substantial service disruption on Tuesday, impacting tens of thousands of its U.S. users.
Outage tracking site Downdetector registered 3,737 instances of user-reported issues by 7:56 p.m. ET, with the peak reaching over 107,000 reports. This tracking service compiles data from multiple sources to assess outages, but the actual number of affected users may be higher.
Roblox, renowned for offering users the ability to craft and explore virtual games and worlds, has yet to provide an official response or explanation for the outage that left many gamers in limbo.
