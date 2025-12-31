Channel Tunnel Back on Track: Power Issues Resolved

Train services through the Channel Tunnel resumed Wednesday in both directions after a power malfunction caused significant travel chaos.

Eurostar confirmed that trains are running again but warned of potential delays and cancellations due to lingering effects of Tuesday's disruptions. The electric supply issue was rectified overnight, though the exact cause remains undisclosed by Eurotunnel.

The service interruption on Tuesday affected travelers' holiday plans, leading to increased demand for flights and buses as people sought alternative routes.

