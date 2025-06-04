Thales Inaugurates First-of-its-Kind Aerospace Lab in India

Thales, a renowned French multinational specializing in aerospace, defence, and electronics, has launched a pioneering lab in Karnataka, India—marking its first of its kind in the nation. The lab was officially inaugurated by Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister, M B Patil, and it focuses on InFlyt Experience and Aviation Global Services.

The new facility is set to employ several local engineers tackling pivotal projects related to avionics, air traffic management, and flight management improvements. With its second office in Bengaluru, Thales has strengthened its foothold in the Indian defence electronics sector through its collaboration, BEL-Thales Systems.

Minister Patil underscored Karnataka's role, attributing 65% of the national aerospace sector growth to the state. Recent developments, such as the TASL H125 helicopter line, Indigo's MRO expansion, and Safran's new unit in Bengaluru, reflect Karnataka's thriving investment climate backed by a supportive government policy.