Left Menu

Thales Inaugurates First-of-its-Kind Aerospace Lab in India

Thales, a French multinational company, has launched its new inflight experience lab in Karnataka, India. This facility is the first of its kind in the country and aims to enhance avionics, air traffic management, and connectivity. Karnataka's Minister of Industries, M B Patil, highlighted the state's significant contributions to India's aerospace sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:08 IST
Thales Inaugurates First-of-its-Kind Aerospace Lab in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thales, a renowned French multinational specializing in aerospace, defence, and electronics, has launched a pioneering lab in Karnataka, India—marking its first of its kind in the nation. The lab was officially inaugurated by Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister, M B Patil, and it focuses on InFlyt Experience and Aviation Global Services.

The new facility is set to employ several local engineers tackling pivotal projects related to avionics, air traffic management, and flight management improvements. With its second office in Bengaluru, Thales has strengthened its foothold in the Indian defence electronics sector through its collaboration, BEL-Thales Systems.

Minister Patil underscored Karnataka's role, attributing 65% of the national aerospace sector growth to the state. Recent developments, such as the TASL H125 helicopter line, Indigo's MRO expansion, and Safran's new unit in Bengaluru, reflect Karnataka's thriving investment climate backed by a supportive government policy.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025