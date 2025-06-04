Thales Inaugurates First-of-its-Kind Aerospace Lab in India
Thales, a French multinational company, has launched its new inflight experience lab in Karnataka, India. This facility is the first of its kind in the country and aims to enhance avionics, air traffic management, and connectivity. Karnataka's Minister of Industries, M B Patil, highlighted the state's significant contributions to India's aerospace sector.
Thales, a renowned French multinational specializing in aerospace, defence, and electronics, has launched a pioneering lab in Karnataka, India—marking its first of its kind in the nation. The lab was officially inaugurated by Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister, M B Patil, and it focuses on InFlyt Experience and Aviation Global Services.
The new facility is set to employ several local engineers tackling pivotal projects related to avionics, air traffic management, and flight management improvements. With its second office in Bengaluru, Thales has strengthened its foothold in the Indian defence electronics sector through its collaboration, BEL-Thales Systems.
Minister Patil underscored Karnataka's role, attributing 65% of the national aerospace sector growth to the state. Recent developments, such as the TASL H125 helicopter line, Indigo's MRO expansion, and Safran's new unit in Bengaluru, reflect Karnataka's thriving investment climate backed by a supportive government policy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thales
- India
- Karnataka
- aerospace
- defence
- InFlyt
- engineering
- innovation
- avionics
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Gensol Engineering Under Scrutiny: Probe into Alleged Financial Misconduct
Gensol Engineering Under Scrutiny: MCA Investigates Alleged Financial Malfeasance
Taiwan Stands Firm: Peace Sought, Defences Strengthened
Russian Defences Counter Ukrainian Drone Surge
Cracking Down on Extremism: German Police Arrest 'Last Defence Wave' Suspects