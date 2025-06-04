Left Menu

CATL and Maersk Unite for Electrification Endeavors

Chinese battery producer CATL partners with Maersk's APM Terminals to enhance development and after-sales of advanced battery products. The partnership also involves battery recycling efforts. This deal aims to expedite electrification of container handling equipment using high-performance batteries, signifying a strategic alliance in sustainable technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:29 IST
Chinese electric vehicle battery giant CATL has announced a collaboration with APM Terminals, a unit of Danish shipping company Maersk. The partnership focuses on the development and after-sales support of cutting-edge battery products.

This alliance also incorporates battery recycling initiatives, expanding the scope of a strategic agreement sealed on Wednesday. The objective is to speed up the electrification process of container handling equipment by using high-performance batteries.

The company's statement highlights the significance of this partnership in advancing sustainable technology and achieving emission reductions in the transport and logistics sector.

