CATL and Maersk Unite for Electrification Endeavors

Chinese electric vehicle battery giant CATL has announced a collaboration with APM Terminals, a unit of Danish shipping company Maersk. The partnership focuses on the development and after-sales support of cutting-edge battery products.

This alliance also incorporates battery recycling initiatives, expanding the scope of a strategic agreement sealed on Wednesday. The objective is to speed up the electrification process of container handling equipment by using high-performance batteries.

The company's statement highlights the significance of this partnership in advancing sustainable technology and achieving emission reductions in the transport and logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)