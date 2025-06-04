Tariffs and Trade Turmoil: The Tug-of-War Shaping U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks poised for a lackluster opening on Wednesday as private payroll data fell short of expectations, deepening worries over trade policies under the Trump administration.

Private sector job gains reached just 37,000 for May, far below the 110,000 anticipated by Reuters-polled economists. Despite the immediate market volatility, Larry Tentarelli of Blue Chip Daily Trend Report suggested that significant insights would come from forthcoming payroll data.

Investor attention remains on tariff negotiations, with U.S. and China talks expected amid mounting economic tensions. As Washington increases metal tariffs, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have shown resilience, driven by softened trade stances and rising brokerage year-end targets. Meanwhile, market movements reflected sector-specific reactions, with some tech and financial stocks experiencing gains against a backdrop of tariff-induced uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)