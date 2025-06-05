Japanese Startup ispace Poised for Historic Moon Landing

Japanese startup ispace is on the cusp of making history as the first non-U.S. company to execute a controlled moon landing. The Tokyo-based company is ready for the landing of its second uncrewed spacecraft, two years after its inaugural mission ended in failure.

ispace seeks to join the ranks of U.S. firms Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace, which have successfully achieved commercial lunar landings amid an intensifying global race, which includes China's and India's state-run missions. This endeavor underscores Japan's commitment to lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis moon program, although the future remains uncertain with shifting U.S. space policies.

ispace's second lander, Resilience, is set to touchdown on Mare Frigoris, near the moon's north pole, and will attempt to capture images of the lunar surface. Success will mark the world's first commercial transaction of lunar resources, under an agreement with NASA. The company envisions establishing a lunar colony by the 2040s, tapping into the moon's potential water resources.