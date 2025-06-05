Japanese Startup ispace Poised for Historic Moon Landing
Tokyo-based ispace aims to be the first non-U.S. company to achieve a controlled moon landing with its second uncrewed spacecraft. The mission underscores Japan's dedication to lunar exploration, despite uncertainties from U.S. policy changes, and highlights commercial interest in lunar resources and lunar colony vision.
Japanese startup ispace is on the cusp of making history as the first non-U.S. company to execute a controlled moon landing. The Tokyo-based company is ready for the landing of its second uncrewed spacecraft, two years after its inaugural mission ended in failure.
ispace seeks to join the ranks of U.S. firms Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace, which have successfully achieved commercial lunar landings amid an intensifying global race, which includes China's and India's state-run missions. This endeavor underscores Japan's commitment to lunar exploration as part of NASA's Artemis moon program, although the future remains uncertain with shifting U.S. space policies.
ispace's second lander, Resilience, is set to touchdown on Mare Frigoris, near the moon's north pole, and will attempt to capture images of the lunar surface. Success will mark the world's first commercial transaction of lunar resources, under an agreement with NASA. The company envisions establishing a lunar colony by the 2040s, tapping into the moon's potential water resources.
ALSO READ
SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Flight After March Mishap
SpaceX's Starship Cleared for Takeoff: Ninth Flight Greenlit
Galactic Joust, Trump's Space Defense, and SpaceX's Return: A Cosmic Update
The Stratosphere Race: SpaceX Challenges and Celestial Discoveries
Starship Soars: SpaceX's Ninth Launch Breaks New Ground