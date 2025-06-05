Hong Kong Stock Surge: Tech and AI Lead the Way

On Thursday, stocks in Hong Kong and China experienced an upswing, driven primarily by technology and artificial intelligence shares. Analysts have pointed out that tech companies listed in Hong Kong are currently under-represented in global AI investment portfolios, suggesting potential room for growth.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index both rose by 0.1% during the morning session, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by 0.4%. According to Huatai analysts, Hong Kong's equity market holds strategic value for global investors, who are looking to diversify their portfolios amid a move away from the U.S. dollar.

The analysts emphasized technology as a central investment theme, noting that future global productivity gains are expected to rely on AI advancements. Hong Kong remains under-allocated in AI investments despite being well-positioned for growth. Meanwhile, the CSI Rare Earth Index gained amid concerns over restricted Chinese exports affecting U.S. auto parts production.