Nintendo's Switch 2 Launch Sparks Global Anticipation

The launch of Nintendo's Switch 2 is generating global anticipation, with fans ardently queuing up for the more powerful gaming device. Pre-orders have sold out rapidly, and demand is expected to exceed supply worldwide.

In Tokyo's Ikebukuro shopping district, eager customers, successful in a sales lottery by Bic Camera, lined up to claim their consoles. Yumi Ohi, a delivery contractor, expressed overwhelming emotion after finally securing a Switch 2.

Nintendo plans to strengthen production to meet expectations of selling 15 million units this financial year. Despite concerns over long-term momentum, analysts expect the console to reach 100 million units sold by 2030.