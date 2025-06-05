Nintendo's Switch 2 Launch Sparks Global Anticipation
Nintendo's Switch 2 launch draws massive global excitement with pre-orders selling out quickly. The new console boasts a larger screen and improved graphics, debuting alongside anticipated games like 'Mario Kart World.' Despite high demand, Nintendo aims to supply 15 million units in the first year.
The launch of Nintendo's Switch 2 is generating global anticipation, with fans ardently queuing up for the more powerful gaming device. Pre-orders have sold out rapidly, and demand is expected to exceed supply worldwide.
In Tokyo's Ikebukuro shopping district, eager customers, successful in a sales lottery by Bic Camera, lined up to claim their consoles. Yumi Ohi, a delivery contractor, expressed overwhelming emotion after finally securing a Switch 2.
Nintendo plans to strengthen production to meet expectations of selling 15 million units this financial year. Despite concerns over long-term momentum, analysts expect the console to reach 100 million units sold by 2030.
