OpenAI Unveils Chinese Covert Operations Using AI

OpenAI, known for its groundbreaking ChatGPT, reports a rise in Chinese groups using its AI for covert operations, as stated in a new report released on Thursday.

The startup reveals that while these tactics have broadened, the detected operations usually remain small scale with limited audiences. This comes amid rising apprehensions over generative AI's capability to produce human-like content swiftly.

OpenAI frequently publishes reports on detected malicious activities, such as malware creation and generating fake online content. Recent examples include AI-assisted cyber operations by China-linked actors and influence operations affecting U.S. political discourse.

