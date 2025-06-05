OpenAI Unveils Chinese Covert Operations Using AI
OpenAI has detected increasing uses of its artificial intelligence technology in covert operations by Chinese groups. These activities, though small-scale, target limited audiences. Recent reports highlight the sophisticated use of AI in generating fake content and supporting cyber operations, raising concerns about the potential risks of generative AI technology.
OpenAI, known for its groundbreaking ChatGPT, reports a rise in Chinese groups using its AI for covert operations, as stated in a new report released on Thursday.
The startup reveals that while these tactics have broadened, the detected operations usually remain small scale with limited audiences. This comes amid rising apprehensions over generative AI's capability to produce human-like content swiftly.
OpenAI frequently publishes reports on detected malicious activities, such as malware creation and generating fake online content. Recent examples include AI-assisted cyber operations by China-linked actors and influence operations affecting U.S. political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
