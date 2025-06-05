Left Menu

Newborn Town's Global Expansion: A New Era in Social Entertainment

Newborn Town Inc. has launched its global headquarters in Hong Kong as part of its worldwide expansion strategy. The move, featuring AI integration, aims to enhance social entertainment and attract talent, establishing Newborn Town as a leading global technology enterprise. This initiative significantly advances Hong Kong's innovation landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:49 IST
Newborn Town Inc., a key player in the global social entertainment sector, has announced the launch of its global headquarters in Hong Kong. The event, held at Hong Kong Science Park, saw attendance from prominent figures such as Dr. Chiang Hok Lai from OASES and Gladys Oon from HKSTP, alongside Newborn Town's senior executives.

Chairman Chunhe Liu stated that the choice of Hong Kong reflects the city's excellent business environment, established capital markets, and access to top-tier talent. Since its founding in 2009, Newborn Town has been on an ambitious global expansion drive, with products available in over 150 countries, set to benefit from the strategic location of Hong Kong.

VP Pengliang Song emphasized plans to explore applications of artificial intelligence in their operations and to attract global tech talent to foster industry and academic collaborations. This headquarters launch marks a new chapter in global expansion, reinforcing Hong Kong's status as an innovation hub and aiming to position Newborn Town as a leader in tech-driven social entertainment.

