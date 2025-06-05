Boosting UK Innovation: West Midlands Launches 2025 Global Growth Programme
The West Midlands Growth Company is set to launch its 2025 Global Growth Programme at London Tech Week. This initiative supports international tech companies entering the UK, offering workspace and sector-specific packages to facilitate their growth. 15 spots are available for the 2025 edition.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC) is gearing up to unveil its 2025 Global Growth Programme, a strategic move aimed at fostering innovation-led international business expansion in the region. Scheduled to be launched during a special breakfast event at London Tech Week, the programme is tailored to support tech companies entering the UK market.
The initiative provides a fully-funded, nine-month support package for international technology companies, featuring sponsored workspace at Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and Coventry innovation hubs. Businesses can select from 20 specialist sector support packages covering Health Tech, Clean Tech, Digital Tech, and Future Mobility.
Companies partaking in the 2025 edition stand to benefit from streamlined UK market entry processes, including visa assistance and networking opportunities with key innovation partners. Only 15 slots are available, urging interested businesses to check eligibility and register soon.
