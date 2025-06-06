The Clash of Titans: Trump vs. Musk on Social Media
A public feud erupted between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, unraveling their once-strong relationship. Musk criticized a spending bill favored by Trump, leading to a series of confrontations on social media. Trump's response included threats to cut Musk's government contracts, escalating tensions between the two powerful figures.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk have found themselves embroiled in a highly-publicized dispute, highlighting the complexities of their once-close relationship. The clash unfolded across social media platforms, giving rise to heated exchanges over legislative matters and governmental contracts.
Elon Musk kickstarted the confrontations by sharply criticizing a Congressional tax-cut and spending bill, a key piece of legislation for Trump's administration. This critique did not sit well with Trump, who had previously shared a cordial relationship with Musk.
The tension peaked as Trump threatened to sever government contracts with Musk's companies while Musk proposed new political ventures and hinted at potential economic ramifications of Trump's policies. The two titans of industry and politics now stand at odds, with their discord plastered across the digital sphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Moves to House Vote
ASEAN Summit: Balancing US-China Relations Amid Regional Conflicts
Intense Conflict in Chhattisgarh: CoBRA Commando and Naxalite Casualties in Anti-Maoist Operation
Eurovision Winner Calls for Israel's Exclusion Amid Gaza Conflict
Rivers of Conflict: Indo-Pakistani Water Dispute Heats Up