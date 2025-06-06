Starlink's India License Milestone Amidst Musk-Trump Drama

Elon Musk's Starlink has achieved a significant milestone by receiving a license from India's Department of Telecommunications to offer satellite internet services in the country. This approval follows in the footsteps of Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications, while Amazon's Kuiper still awaits necessary clearances.

Starlink's license acquisition comes amidst a public conflict between Musk and US President Donald Trump, escalating after Musk criticized Trump's tax policy, leading to termination of U.S. contracts with Musk's ventures. In India, Starlink will adhere to strict security norms before launching operations, with potential partnerships with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel already in discussion.

As Starlink prepares for formal commercial operations, challenges remain, including compliance with India's tighter satcom regulations and pending pricing recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Starlink's service is poised to alter India's telecommunications landscape with its low Earth orbit satellite technology.

