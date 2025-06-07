Russia's Ambitious Leap Into Space: The World's First Drone Platform in Orbit

Russia has achieved a significant milestone by patenting a novel technology designed to launch automatic spacecraft from an orbital station. This cutting-edge development will establish the world's first drone platform capable of deploying robots for its maintenance.

The technology is set to undergo testing at the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) and aims to facilitate Russia's lunar exploration endeavors. During a meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov disclosed to President Vladimir Putin that by 2030, Russia plans to transition to its own comprehensive orbital station, adding modules gradually.

The ROS represents a groundbreaking Russian endeavor to dominate space technology. The initial scientific and power modules are slated for launch by the end of 2027, with further expansions, including the universal-node, gateway, and base modules, anticipated by 2030. This major deployment is timed with the anticipated decommissioning of the International Space Station, offering a unique opportunity for Russia to showcase its advancements in space exploration.

