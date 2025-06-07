Left Menu

Space Tensions: Musk-Trump Fallout and Japan's Lunar Setback

Recent developments in space exploration have taken a dramatic turn. A public spat between Elon Musk and Donald Trump places $22 billion in SpaceX contracts at risk. Meanwhile, Japan's ispace faces another landing failure on the moon, while NASA evaluates the future of Boeing's Starliner program.

07-06-2025
Tensions are mounting in the realm of space exploration after a fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump jeopardizes $22 billion in SpaceX contracts. This disruption could have far-reaching implications for U.S. space initiatives.

Japanese firm ispace faces a setback as its uncrewed moon lander likely crashed, marking another landing failure two years after its first unsuccessful mission. This highlights the increasing challenges in the commercial moon landing race amid competition from U.S., Chinese, and Indian state-run missions.

NASA is weighing its options regarding Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, with decisions pending on whether to include a crew on its next flight scheduled for 2026, following a delay caused by previous propulsion system issues.

