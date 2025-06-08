SpaceX Feud and Lunar Missions Shake Up Global Space Race

In a dramatic twist that could reshape the U.S. space program, $22 billion worth of SpaceX contracts now hang in the balance following a public row between Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump. The spat began over Musk's sharp critique of Trump's tax-cut policies and quickly escalated, with Trump threatening to sever government contracts with SpaceX.

In the global arena of lunar exploration, Japan's private venture ispace suffered another setback as its Resilience lander crashed on the moon's surface. This marks its second failure in two years, dampening hopes of joining U.S. companies like Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace in achieving successful commercial moon landings.

NASA remains in deliberation over Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, delaying a crewed mission potentially until early 2026. This decision comes following a propulsion system issue that left its crew stranded on the International Space Station for nine months. As NASA assesses the safety of the Starliner, the future of its next manned flight remains uncertain.