Left Menu

SpaceX Feud and Lunar Missions Shake Up Global Space Race

Recent developments in the space industry have caused ripples worldwide. A public fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump risks $22 billion in SpaceX contracts, potentially derailing U.S. space endeavors. Meanwhile, Japan's ispace experienced another lunar landing failure, and Boeing's Starliner faces delays in crewed flights, complicating NASA's plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 02:28 IST
SpaceX Feud and Lunar Missions Shake Up Global Space Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic twist that could reshape the U.S. space program, $22 billion worth of SpaceX contracts now hang in the balance following a public row between Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump. The spat began over Musk's sharp critique of Trump's tax-cut policies and quickly escalated, with Trump threatening to sever government contracts with SpaceX.

In the global arena of lunar exploration, Japan's private venture ispace suffered another setback as its Resilience lander crashed on the moon's surface. This marks its second failure in two years, dampening hopes of joining U.S. companies like Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace in achieving successful commercial moon landings.

NASA remains in deliberation over Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, delaying a crewed mission potentially until early 2026. This decision comes following a propulsion system issue that left its crew stranded on the International Space Station for nine months. As NASA assesses the safety of the Starliner, the future of its next manned flight remains uncertain.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025