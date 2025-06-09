Left Menu

L'Oreal Expands Dermatological Skincare Line with Medik8 Acquisition

L'Oreal is set to acquire British skincare brand Medik8 from private equity firm Inflexion. The acquisition aims to enhance L'Oreal's presence in the fast-growing dermatological skincare market. Inflexion will retain a minority share in Medik8, and the deal is part of L'Oreal's efforts to rejuvenate growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:20 IST
L'Oreal Expands Dermatological Skincare Line with Medik8 Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

L'Oreal, the French cosmetics behemoth, is set to acquire British skincare brand Medik8, as announced by its owner, the UK-based private equity firm Inflexion, on Monday. While the financial details remain undisclosed, this strategic move aims at bolstering L'Oreal's offerings in the burgeoning dermatological skincare market.

Medik8 is known for its vitamin A-centric anti-ageing creams and serums. The collaboration with L'Oreal will not only enable Medik8 to solidify its presence in existing markets but also to expand on a global scale. Inflexion is set to retain a minority shareholding in Medik8 post-acquisition.

L'Oreal's dermatological beauty division, home to top brands like CeraVe and La Roche-Posay, has been the company's fastest-growing segment, with revenues hitting 7 billion euros last year. However, with growth slowing due to rising competition, L'Oreal is keen on acquisitions like Medik8 to revive its momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025