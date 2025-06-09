Quantum Energy Powers Up: New Net-Zero Facility to Boost Electric Mobility in Hyderabad
Quantum Energy Ltd., a Hyderabad-based EV startup, announced an expansion of its manufacturing facility in Maheshwaram. This strategic move supports Telangana's vision for clean industries and meets growing demand for eco-friendly transport options, while creating job opportunities and focusing on last-mile connectivity and innovative mobility solutions.
Hyderabad-based Quantum Energy Ltd. has announced the expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility situated in Maheshwaram, close to the proposed Future City, Hyderabad, beginning June 9, 2025.
This facility, with a production capacity of 2 lakh units per annum over a sprawling 2.4 lakh square feet, is designed to be a net-zero energy premise. This aligns with the increasing demand for sustainable industrial infrastructure.
Quantum's strategic move addresses the rising need for eco-friendly and cost-efficient transport options by expanding its range of innovative electric two-wheelers, enhancing employment in the region, and supporting Telangana's journey to become an EV hub.
