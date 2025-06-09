Cryptocurrency Chaos: Hackers Target Paraguayan President's Social Media

Paraguay's president found himself at the center of a digital riddle on Monday when his official social media account seemed to endorse Bitcoin trading. The government swiftly pointed to a potential breach.

In an unusual online move, a statement on President Santiago Pena's account suggested that Paraguay had embraced Bitcoin as legal tender, announcing plans for a $5 million Bitcoin reserve. The statement appeared to have been unauthorized.

Authorities called for citizens to disregard the account's posts until further notice. The national cybersecurity team is currently collaborating with X to probe the suspected hack. X, however, has not yet issued a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)