Cryptocurrency Chaos: Hackers Target Paraguayan President's Social Media
Paraguayan President Santiago Pena's social media account was suspected of hacking after a mysterious post claimed Bitcoin had been made legal tender in Paraguay. The government urged people to disregard posts from the account until verified and enlisted their cybersecurity team to investigate the breach.
Paraguay's president found himself at the center of a digital riddle on Monday when his official social media account seemed to endorse Bitcoin trading. The government swiftly pointed to a potential breach.
In an unusual online move, a statement on President Santiago Pena's account suggested that Paraguay had embraced Bitcoin as legal tender, announcing plans for a $5 million Bitcoin reserve. The statement appeared to have been unauthorized.
Authorities called for citizens to disregard the account's posts until further notice. The national cybersecurity team is currently collaborating with X to probe the suspected hack. X, however, has not yet issued a response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
