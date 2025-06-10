Marks & Spencer's Comeback: Resuming Online Orders After Cyberattack

Marks & Spencer resumed online clothing orders for the first time in 46 days on Tuesday, following a cyberattack that disrupted their operations. The move saw M&S shares rise by 3% as standard home delivery services were reinstated for most of their clothing range in England, Scotland, and Wales.

An M&S spokesperson stated that not all products were immediately available online, prioritizing best sellers and new products. The retailer intends to expand its online offerings over the following days, with deliveries to Northern Ireland and additional services like click and collect, next-day delivery, and international ordering expected soon.

The 141-year-old company faced operational challenges after a cyber incident was disclosed on April 22. The attack led to service interruptions during the Easter weekend, with predictions of financial losses reaching 300 million pounds ($404 million) in lost operating profit by the financial year 2025/26. M&S aims to reduce this impact through insurance and cost-saving measures.